Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and others from generation three bid adieu to show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is soon going to take a generation leap. The current track of the show revolves around Aarohi taking care of Akshu while goons are set to attack them. Parth asks for another chance from Shefali and Manjiri supports him but Abhimanyu is against the same. Unaware of the trouble that Aarohi and Akshu are facing, the Birla and Goenka families gear up for Shivaansh's birthday party.

The actors from generation three of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shot for their last episode yesterday (October 29, 2023). Saee Barve who plays the character of Surekha Goenka in the show took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their last day shoot from the sets of the show.

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and others shoot for their last on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets

The third generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai including actors Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Saee Barwe among others shot for their last episode yesterday. Saee Barwe who plays the character of Surekha Goenka shared a reel on Instagram culminating all the special moments from the cast's last day shoot. In the video, the team is seen rejoicing having a fruitful association with the show. Akshara and Abhimanyu played by Pranali and Harshad respectively were seen distributing sweets on the sets while the team spent their last bitter-sweet moments on the sets.

Have a look at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Saee Barwe's reel on Instagram.

Aarohi to die before leap

As per the current track and precap, Aarohi suffered a major accident. Akshara tries to save Aarohi but she gets hit by her car. Akshara panics as she blames herself for the accident. In tonight's episode, the viewers will also witness Aarohi making a promise to Akshara that she will take care of her daughter Ruhi if anything happens to her in the future.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fourth generation starts to shoot in Mahabaleshwar

The cast of the fourth generation of the show has already started filming the episodes. The team is shooting in Mahabaleshwar for the initial episodes. Samridhii Shukla will play the lead role of Abhira in the show while Shehzada Dhami will play the male lead. Preeti Amin will reportedly play older Akshara in the show.

