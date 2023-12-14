Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda talks about low TRPs of the show post his exit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade now. It has always stood out among other shows because of its stellar cast and impressive storytelling. In recent times, the show witnessed a generational leap after which Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod who played Abhimanyu and Akshara respectively were replaced by Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla as the new main leads. However, fans are not ready to accept this new pairing. Moreover, the TRPs of the show are also showing a downward trend. Now, Harshad has shared his reaction to the same.

Harshad Chopda on the new cast receiving hate on social media

Though the new actors Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla are doing a fantastic job in their roles as Armaan and Abhira, fans are not convinced. They are bashing the two badly and are constantly expressing their wish to see Harshad and Pranali return to the show.

While talking to paps, Harshad Chopda shared his stance on the falling TRPs of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He stated, "Actor se TRP ka koi lena-dena nahi hai (Actors have nothing to do with TRPs). Give them some time, the actors are fabulous. Actors na laa sakte hai (TRP), naa le jaa sakte hai (Actors can neither bring TRPs nor take them)."

Furthermore, Harshad addressed the speculations of having a fallout with the production house of the show, Harshad clarified that there is nothing like this and the whole unit was very good to him. He said, "Yaar meri unit bohot zyada pyaar karti hai mujhse (My unit loves me a lot), the way I was celebrated on my sets, unbelievable. Matlab, I don't know, like everyday jab mai jata tha aisa lagta tha tyohaar hai. (When I would go on set, it used to feel as if there was some festival). People were really happy."

Take a look at Harshad Chopda’s conversation with the paparazzi:

For the unversed, Harshad Chopda has also recently lifted the Best Actor Popular TV award at the ITA Awards 2023 for his performance as Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was highly lauded for weaving magic on screen through his impeccable chemistry with Pranali Rathod.

