Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Has Shaheer Sheikh been approached to play lead in the show post leap? Find out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda has been one of the longest-running daily soaps on Indian Television screens. Over the years, the show has resonated with the audiences and gained immense love from the viewers. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen several generation leaps so far and various actors were roped in to carry the show forward. Now, as per the reports doing rounds, it is said that the show is again headed for a leap and new leads will be cast.

Shaheer Sheikh approached to play lead?

According to the Times of India's report, there have been rumors of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai taking a leap. The report suggests Shaheer Sheikh has been approached to join the cast of the show to play the new male lead when the storyline advances by a few years. However, while talking to the portal, Shaheer denied rumors of being approached for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is also said that Karan Kundrra might also be in consideration and might be approached for the show. However, the chances of Karan joining the show, too, seem unlikely, as he is busy with his upcoming film.

Here's a glimpse of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's recent promo-

Also, a source close to the show informed the publication that the time leap will surely happen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and all the cast members have been informed in advance. The source added, "However, we don’t have precise details about the timing yet. It could take place at the end of November or in December. Producer Rajan Shahi is known for fleshing out the character and its graph before approaching anyone. The creative team is still finalising details, so casting hasn’t commenced. We haven’t approached any actors for the roles yet.”

Interestingly, Shaheer Sheikh has been a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor has worked with producer Rajan Shahi in the past on Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Speaking of Karan Kundrra, the actor was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai itself and played Ranveer Chauhan in the show two years ago.

It will be interesting to see who will play the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai if it takes a leap.

