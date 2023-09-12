Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi; 10 actors who are no longer a part of the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running and beloved Hindi television soap operas in India. Premiered in 2009, it has consistently remained a favorite among viewers, captivating hearts with its compelling storytelling, rich cultural themes, and memorable characters. Set against the backdrop of Udaipur, Rajasthan, the show earlier revolved around Akshara (played by Hina Khan) and Naitik's (played by Karan Mehra) lives. Their on-screen chemistry, the show's sudden twists and turns, generation leaps and the introduction of new actors made the daily soap more and more interesting.

After Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolved around Akshara and Naitik's daughter Naira's (played by Shivangi Joshi) life. Eloping from her house to falling in love with Kartik (played by Mohsin Khan), this track was also immensely loved by the viewers who welcomed this new pair with open arms. Their on-screen romance, relatable storyline, and fresh plot twists only contributed to the show's success. After introducing a 12-year-generation leap, the show revolved around Naira and Kartik's daughter Akshara's life. The show then featured Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in lead roles and currently, it revolves around them.

However, in the past 14 years, there have been several actors who left the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai midway or their journey in the show ended due to a change in the storyline. But these actors and their characters created etched their mark on the hearts of the viewers. From Karan Kundrra playing Ranveer to Jay Soni playing Abhinav, these actors' addition in the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been game-changing and entertaining as well. And like them, there were many whose characters are still fresh in the mind of viewers despite their absence from the show:

Here are 10 actors who are no longer a part of the show:

Hina Khan (Akshara)

Karan Mehra (Naitik)

Rohan Mehra (Naksh)

Shivangi Joshi (Naira)

Mohsin Khan (Naitik)

Mohena Kumari (Keerti)

Parul Chauhan (Suvarna)

Kanchi Singh (Gayu)

Karan Kundrra (Ranveer)

Jay Soni (Abhinav)

