Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Hina Khan’s onscreen father-in-law Sanjay Gandhi faces financial crisis; struggles to pay rent

The television and showbiz industry look glamorous from the outside, but the actors go through many challenges and struggles that people are unaware of. It’s not an easy journey, and despite being in the industry for ages, the road is not always smooth. One of the recent incidents that came to light proves it. Actor Sanjay Gandhi, who has been in the industry for three decades, recently revealed his financial struggles. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is struggling to pay his rent.

Sanjay Gandhi talks about his financial struggle

Sanjay Gandhi has essayed the role of Mahendra Pratap Singhania, aka Daddaji, in one of the longest-running television serials, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was Hina Khan's character, Akshara's father-in-law. Talking to ETimes, the actor shared that the life of an artist is rosy when they have continuous work, but there is a sudden downfall when there is no work. He said, “I am going through the same lean phase despite being part of an ongoing show.”

Talking about his financial difficulties, he shared that he needs money to sustain himself in the city and he has no other source of income other than acting. Speaking about emptying his savings, he said, “Many actors struggled during the pandemic, and I, too, exhausted my savings at that time. I live in a rented house in Andheri and have been borrowing money from my friends to pay my rent. I am on the verge of mortgaging my house in Mira Road.”

Sanjay Gandhi complains about Jhanak makers

Gandhi also admitted that he was in desperate need of money and needed to take up a new project. Talking about why he left the ongoing television serial Jhanak, he shared that he was told upon joining that he would only shoot for 20 days. Following this, he would get a 2-month break, and then he would become an integral part of the storyline.

In his words, “So far, I have shot for a total of around 20 days over nine months and have waited patiently for my track to reopen. I haven’t heard from them since May. They could have informed me if they didn’t need me. I could have taken up another project. This is the tough part of being an actor.”

Besides Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he has been part of numerous television shows, including Tum Aise Hi Rehna, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Gangaa, Naagin 4, etc. The actor has also played supporting roles in many Bollywood films.

