Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Is Harshad Chopda leaving the show? Pranali Rathod REACTS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the most popular serial currently running on television screens. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s show enjoy immense fan following and due to its considerable viewership, the show always ranks at the top of TRP charts. After first premiering in 2008, the show underwent many changes in lead characters, and finally, Harshad and Pranali captivated audiences as Abhimanyu and Akshara. However, reports are doing rounds that Harshad will soon take an exit from the show.

Is Harshad Chopda leaving the show?

Abhimanyu and Akshara’s onscreen chemistry has always been a delight to watch. Recently, Jay Soni’s character Abhinav died and his stint came to an end. Viewers are of the opinion that this was done to rekindle Akshara and Abhimanyu’s romance. Although his exit from the show left fans emotional, they were excited for the twist to come. But, recent reports doing rounds that Harshad Chopda will also exit came as a shock to viewers. It all started when last week, the actor uploaded a post on social media amidst the speculations of his leaving. He uploaded the photo and wrote, “The sooner the better. And that’s the post.”

Take a look at Harshad Chopda’s post here:

Pranali Rathod’s reaction to the news

Now, at a recent event, Harshad Chopda’s co-star Pranali Rathod was asked about the news. However, she didn’t confirm anything. The actress said, "I have no idea about this. No comments." Well, viewers have to wait and see how the plot unfolds and if their favorite character will stay or leave the show.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

A few netizens also reacted to the post and asked him if he is leaving the show. Expressing their disappointment, one user wrote, “Sir are you leaving #yrkkh ?? If yes then please don't I request you from the bottom of my heart please don't leave the show, I really really really love you the way you are, the way you act, you perform, we love each and everything about your acting and the absolute human being you are, please sir please don't leave the show.” Some also shared how Harshad brought Abhimanyu to life in the serial and nobody can replace him.

ALSO READ: 'Blurry but beautiful,' New mom Pankhuri Awasthy shares photo of twins Chugga pop and Chotu Bhaiya with nani