Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Is Jay Soni quitting Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda's show? Find out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is one of the longest-running fictional shows on Television that has hooked the attention of viewers since its inception. The show which started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in lead roles, currently stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the protagonists. A few months ago, we witnessed popular actor Jay Soni’s entry into the show who essays the role of Abhinav. Jay’s character Abhinav plays the parallel lead in the show and his character receives immense love from fans.

Jay Soni talks about his character:

Recently, there were speculations that Jay Soni's character Abhinav's track might soon end in the show and the actor might not be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. Now, in a conversation with Tellychakkar, Jay Soni addressed the rumors of his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. The actor said, “To be honest, I am not aware of any of this, I have not been given intimation as well, so I don’t know where the reports are coming from. The track is very much on and I am continuously shooting for the show as well”. Thus, fans need not worry as Jay Soni will still continue to be a part of the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata's current plot:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata’s current plot revolves around (Pranali Rathod) Akshara and (Harshad Chopda) Abhimanyu’s son Abhir’s illness. Amidst this, Abhir discovers that Abhinav is not his biological father, adding intrigue to the storyline. It remains to be seen how Abhir reacts to this revelation and whether he will uncover the truth about his real father.

Jay Soni's professional life:

Jay Soni has been a part of numerous shows such as Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Sasural Genda Phool, and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki. He was also a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 7.

