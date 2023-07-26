Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni's encounter with a auto driver will melt your heart

Jay Soni is one of the most popular actors in the Indian Television industry. He began his acting innings playing the role of Jigar Thakkar in the family drama Baa Bahu aur Baby and Samar Singh in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. However, the talented actor rose to fame after essaying the character of Ishaan Kashyap in the family comedy Sasural Genda Phool opposite Ragini Khanna. The show did well on the trp charts and ended up becoming one of the most loved shows on the small screen. Jay came to be known for his acting chops, dashing looks and sizzling chemistry with co-star Ragini Khanna who played Suhana on the show.

Recently, the handsome hunk made a comeback in the television screens with the popular drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The 36-year-old played the role of Abhinav Sharma, the new man in Akshara’s life. Although the role was supposed to be a cameo, he received praise for his performance and his soft-hearted onscreen character who supported the female lead in her difficult times. While the talented actor is enjoying his successful stint on the show, he recently had a heartfelt encounter which caused him to become more compassionate in life.

Jay Soni’s memorable encounter with an auto driver

While popular actor Jay Soni is enjoying his stint with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor recently had an incident which changed his perspective towards life and its values. On his way to the show’s sets, he decided to take an auto-rickshaw due to his car breaking down in heavy rains. During the journey, the Sasural Genda Phool fame had a beautiful conversation with the auto driver Panch Dev. He requested the driver to take the eastern route, to which Panch Dev demanded guidance being unfamiliar with the route. Soon, the conversation turned emotional when Sasural Genda Phool fame chose to ask the driver why he chose to drive an auto.

Jay revealed,” Panch Dev told me driving an auto for him was a necessity, not a choice. At the age of 67 he had married off his two daughters and now he needed financial stability for himself and his family. Despite the age and challenges, Panch Dev had to work hard to make ends meet.” The conversation left an impact on the successful actor who went on to say,” We tend to look at others' responsibilities and struggles in our lives, we yell at auto drivers for not driving safely without considering their hardships,”. The actor further appealed to people to be more compassionate towards others and to overlook their struggles and hardships in life.

Take a look at his picture from the sets

On the Work Front.

Jay Soni is known for his shows Baa Bahu aur Baby and Sasural Genda Phool. He also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. He is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan refused to wear glasses during the first promo shoot