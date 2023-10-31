Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai LEAP PROMO: Abhira to marry Ruhi's boyfriend Armaan; to face consequences

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to take a generation leap with the new cast stepping in to take over the show. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami will play the lead roles in the show. The new cast of the show is currently shooting in Mahabaleshwar for the introductory episodes. A new promo of the show has been released revealing the plot of the show.

Abhira to marry Ruhi's boyfriend Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira is seen talking about her passion to become a lawyer like her mother Akshara, and take the legacy forward. Meanwhile, Armaan prays that his family's reputation always remains intact and just then grown-up Ruhi enters the frame and hugs Armaan while their relationship is well-established. Furthermore, Abhira is seen marrying Armaan Poddar.

Watch the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai here

Abhira faces challenges at Poddar house

As Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan enter the Poddar house, they're stopped by the head of the family played by the seasoned actress Anita Raaj. She stops Abhira from entering the house and informs her that she has spoiled Armaan's life by marrying him and now she will have to face dire consequences.

She further announces that the ladies of their family don't step out to work and make a career. The moment Anita Raaj and the other characters exit, Abhira and Armaan see Ruhi being married.

New actors on the block for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's fourth generation will include actors like Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria among others.

A few characters from the previous generation have been retained. From Goenka's house, Manish, Surekha, and Swarna have been retained. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Goenka family members Kairav (Abeer Singh), Muskaan (Shambhavi Singh), and Mimi (Swati Chitnis) will exit the show.

As per the promos, the post-leap story will begin from 6th November 2023 onwards.





