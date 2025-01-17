Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Makers drop happy PICS of Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla; netizens demand ‘We want #abhimaan together’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are heartbroken to see Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla)’s relationship going through a rough patch. Amid their hope for a reunion, makers have dropped a few photos that show Abhira and Armaan as the happy couple.

Directors Kut Productions has dropped the pictures on their official Instagram handle. The first set of pictures shows Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla, dressed as lawyers romancing and smiling ear to ear as they hold each other close. The pictures are uploaded with the caption, “How can anyone not fall for the magic of Armaan and Abhira? #ishqhai”

Check out the photos of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors below:

Another sets of pictures show Armaan and Abhira in a different set of attires, engaged in a conversation. Abhira rests her hands on Armaan’s knee and blushes looking at him.

Romiit Raaj, who essays the role of Armaan’s brother, Rohit in the serial wrote, “Love.” Shruti Ulfat aka Vidya commented, “True that!” in the first picture.

Fans of Abhira and Armaan, Abhimaan, as they call themselves have showered their love on their favorite couple in the thread. Most of them requested the makers to bring back the track of Armaan and Abhira’s romance and end the distance between them.

One user wrote, “The most good-looking lawyer couple.” Another commented, “Please get them together. This Gen is all about Abhimaan & the current track is disappointing audience.”

The current storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Armaan taking revenge on Abhira on Vidya's condition. Abhira is determined to win back Armaan and she believes that once Armaan cools down, he will come around. On the other hand, Ruhi is trying to convince Abhira to move on with her life and get over Armaan. It will interesting to see if the couple gets back together.

