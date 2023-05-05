Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new twist: Will Akshara or Abhimanyu get Abhir's custody? Watch Promo

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most popular and longest-running shows airing on Indian television screens. The show stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in lead roles. Harshad essays the role of Abhimanyu Birla, whereas Pranali plays Akshara Goenka in the show. Their on-screen chemistry is extremely loved and fans lovingly address them as ‘AbhiRa’. The viewers have been immensely enthralled by the show since its commencement, be it the plot, the performances, or other aspects of the show. The makers treat the audience by sharing promos of the upcoming twist which keeps the audience hooked to the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new promo:

Star Plus shared a new promo of Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on its social media handle. In this promo, it is seen that Akshara and Abhimanyu recall their beautiful days when they planned to have a baby. They realize how it is now the past, and in the present, their son Abhir lives with Akshara. It is then seen that Manjiri shows Abhir's custody papers to Akshara. Akshara then decides to fight for Abhir's custody against Abhimanyu.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Jo kal tak sajaa rahe the ek hi sapna, aaj usi ke liye lad rahe hain jung. Aise halaat mein, ab kaunsa nayaa mod legi #AbhiRa ki zindagi? Dekhiye #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai ka nayaa padaav, iss Somvaar se, raat 9:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

It will be now interesting to see who gets Abhir's custody. These special episodes will air from May 8 at 9:30 pm.

Along with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, the show also stars Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in pivotal roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

