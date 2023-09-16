Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Original Kairav aka Mayank Arora reunites with Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting rave reviews from the audiences. The current track of the show revolves around Akshara, Abhimanyu, and the entire family, who are trying to cope up after Abhinav’s demise. The new generation story post Naira- Kartik’s death saw a bunch of fresh cast entering the show. Joining the primary cast was Mayank Arora who played the character of Kairav Goenka in the show. However, after filming with the cast for a decent period, Mayank stepped out of the show while the makers roped in Abeer Singh Godwani to play the new Kairav Goenka.

Post leap the initial episodes showcased the sibling bond between Akshara, Aarohi, and Kairav. This made the three actors bond similarly in real life. . Both Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant started addressing Mayank as their brother. While the trio kept in touch ever since Mayank exited the show, they caught up with each other recently. Mayank took to his social media account to share pictures with the two beauties and captioned it as "Finally with my laadlies".

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the buzz around it

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news for various reasons. There was a lot of chatter related to Abhinav Sharma's (Jay Soni) exit and the probable #AbhiRa (Abhimanyu- Akshara) reunion. There were also rumors about yet another leap in the show which could mark Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's exit, however, the producer of the show refuted the buzz. According to a recent promo, Akshara will try to be Abhimanyu's friend, however, he will consider her gestures to be more than friends. The show stars actors like Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Ami Trivedi, and Sachin Tyagi among others in pivotal roles.

