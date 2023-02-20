Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod spills beans on the upcoming twist in the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running and most loved daily soaps on Indian Television. Produced by Rajan Shahi the viewers have been immensely enthralled by the show since its commencement, be it the plot, the performances, or other aspects of the show. The show explores varied emotions and relationships. The viewers can identify with these emotions as they experience these in real life too. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are the main protagonists of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The duo essay the role of Abhimanyu and Akshara is fondly addressed as AbhiRa by their ardent fans.

The current track revolves around Akshara going back to Goenka House post the six years leap for the first time. It was after six years when Abhimanyu had an encounter with Akshara in Kasauli and now Akshara to enter Goenka House. The recent promo aired by Star Plus showcases Abhimanyu and Akshara coming across each other once again with their respective families. Abhimanyu thinks about what is his relationship with Akshara.

Pranali Rathod talks about the new track:

Pranali Rathod, who plays the lead character Akshara, opined about the new track and the twists in Akshara's life, " Akshara will be going back to Udaipur after six years where she finally meets her family, she is accompanied by Abhinav and Abhir. Akshara is nervous about how she will mold her relationships. She is thrilled to see her niece Roohi. Akshara is filled with feelings that she cannot describe when she comes face to face with her family, Abhimanyu, and his new family. Akshara like her mother is a strong-headed woman at the same time, she also gives importance to her family and their responsibilities. The character of Akshara has seen different shades of emotions and has gone through a roller coaster ride of relationships. Audience will get to witness a lot of drama in the show."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi. The show airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.