Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe REACTS to dating rumors with co-star Shehzada Dhami

Pratiksha Honnmukhe who was ousted from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai along with Shehzada Dhami has reacted to their dating rumors. The actress denied dating her co-star and stated they are very good friends. This comes a few days after the actress joined the ongoing television serial, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayye.

Pratiksha Honmukhe denies dating Shehzada Dhami

In an interaction with Times Now/ Telly Talk India, Pratiksha Honmukhe denied dating her co-star Shehzada Dhami. She stated they are good friends and will remain so. Justifying why viewers thought so, she said it was her first show and Shehzada was her first friend on the sets.

Praising Shehzada, Pratiksha further added, “So the way he helped me, the way he was with me, for that reason a bond formed between us. If you’re too comfortable with a person, naturally a bond forms, but it doesn’t mean that they are together.” She concluded by confirming there’s only friendship between them.

Check out Pratiksha Honmukhe's post here:

Pratiksha Honmukhe on Rajan Shahi’s claims

Reports stated that Pratiksha and Shehzada were ousted from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for being unprofessional. A few of their co-stars stated they didn’t talk to others and kept between themselves. Allegedly, Shehzada also disrespected the unit on sets.

Advertisement

Reacting to the incident, in the same conversation, the actress said, “Jo hua bhagwan dekh rahe haiin ki kaun galat aur kaun sahi hain. So yes, that’s it. I don’t want to say anything about it because ab maine kuch naya start kar diya hai. So aab peeche wapas jakar mujhe wo sab sochna nahi hain. (What has happened, God is watching who is wrong and who is right. So yes, that's it. I don't want to say anything about it because now I have started something new. So now I don't want to go back and think about all that.)"

About Pratiksha and Shehzada's stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pratiksha Honmukhe was seen in the parallel lead role of Ruhi and Shehzada essayed the role of male lead Armaan since the beginning of the fourth generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the show, they fall in love with each other when their respective families visit Abhira's resort in Mussorie. But with many plot twists, Ruhi ends up marrying Armaan's brother, and Armaan marries Abhira.

Advertisement

The two actors were ousted from the serial a few months back. Rohit Purohit and Garvitta Sadhwani replaced them and have made their place in the audiences' hearts.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs' Nia Sharma recreates Madhuri Dixit's iconic 'Dhak Dhak' steps flaunting her enviable curves; Fans react