Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi wishes to re-collaborate with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi

Recently, there were rumours that Shivangi Joshi is entering Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. Rajan Shahi in an interview clarified the same saying that the rumours are false. He also talked about wanting to work with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi again.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi became prominent names in the telly industry with their show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They played the roles of Kartik and Naira respectively and the pair was a massive hit among the audience. The duo has a massive fan following on social media and they are lovingly called with the hashtag #Kaira. Owing to their massive fan following, they have also appeared together in several music videos. In a recent interaction of BizAsiaLive.com with show producer, Rajan Shahi, he talks about wanting to work again with them.

Anupamaa producer said, “We all at DKP consider Shivangi and Mohsin as integral parts of DKP and even they have the sane regard and sentiments for me and DKP. It was a nice gesture by Shivangi for her to seek blessings of Bappa on Visarjan day.”

He added, “Every year we welcome Bappa on all our sets. Shivangi was a part of the celebration. Mohsin and Shivangi are two actors I would love to collaborate again with if the right project comes our way…search is still on.”

Shivangi Joshi professional life

The popular actress started her acting career with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and went on to work in shows like Beintehaa, Begusarai, anothers. She played lead in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Mohsin Khan for more than 5 years. She was also part of popular show Balika Vadhu 2. The actress is presently seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

