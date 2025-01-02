Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Abhira and Armaan at crossroads again; will they choose each other this time?
The latest Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo shows Armaan and Abhira talking about Abhir's accident. Will Abhira go back to Armaan after this?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently keeping the viewers hooked with the storyline of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) trying to win back Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). As the viewers were hopeful that the two were finally getting close to each other, it seems the makers had other plans. The latest promo shows that Abhira might again have to reconsider her decision to go back to Armaan.
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo begins with Abhir entering the stage as the crowd cheers for him. He falls on the stage and is rushed to the hospital. Abhira and Armaan watch him from outside the glass as Abhir lies on the hospital bed. Armaan tells Abhira, “Mein tuumse kuch kehna chahta hu Abhira (I want to tell you something, Abhira).”
Watch the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo below:
Abhira, in tears replies, “Yahi na ki maa ne ye sab jaan bujhke nahi kiya? Ye sirf ek accident tha. Abhir ko wo zakhmi halat mein chhod kar aa gaye kyunki wo ghabra gaye? (You want to tell me that mom didn’t do this intentionally. It was just an accident. She left Abhir in that situation because she was scared.)”
The promo shows a flashback of the accident. Armaan says that he wishes his mother hadn’t hit Abhir’s bike accidentally. Abhira replies that she loves Armaan a lot, but Abhir is her brother. It is clear that Abhiraa, once again will have to choose between Armaan and her family.
The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Ek taraf hai Abhir to dusri ore hai Armaan ka parivaar. Iss accident ke baad Abhira kiska degi saath? Dekhiye, #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, iss Somvaar, raat 9:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par.”
Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Rajan Shahi produced show stars Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla in the lead roles. Other actors include Mohit Parmar, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj, among others.
ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 1: Will Vidya’s mistake hinder Armaan and Abhira’s reconciliation?