Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Abhira feels insecure with Armaan and Roohi's closeness

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is about to take a dramatic turn. Armaan and Abhira tied the knot because it was Akshara's dying wish. Armaan, unaware of what lies ahead, agrees to marry Abhira.

As they navigate their way through the Poddar mansion, Armaan and Abhira might begin to develop feelings for each other in the upcoming storyline.

Abhira to realize love for Armaan?

As per the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira gets excited and happy about her professional accomplishment and feels like she owes it to Armaan. With a bright smile, Abhira decides to start a new friendship with Armaan and bury the hatchet. She purchases a bouquet of yellow flowers for him to symbolize friendship. However, as she reaches the house, she sees Armaan and Roohi hugging. This breaks her.

She thinks about being affected by the same when she was never in love with Armaan.

Have a look at the recent promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhir to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara and Abhimanyu's son Abhir is all set to enter the show with a bang. It was earlier established that Akshara lost Abhir and Abhimanyu in a landslide. However, with the major twist in the tale, it has been revealed that Abhir is alive and will soon enter the Goenka house. Manish, Swarna, and others and anticipating Abhir's return as Roohi needs her brother.

As per reports, Raj Anadkat has been roped in to play Abhir in the show.

The previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

As per the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kaveri tries to make things difficult for Abhira by giving her a lot of household responsibilities. However, Abhira is focused on multi-tasking and giving enough time to her studies.

Meanwhile, Roohi and Armaan prepare for Madhav and Vidya's grand anniversary celebration. Unaware of the plan, Abhira suggests that Madhav should take Vidya out on a romantic date and spend some time alone with her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features actors like Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe among others.

