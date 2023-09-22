Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo: Akshara-Abhimanyu decide to marry; Will a new twist change their decision?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has been one of the most successful and entertaining shows on Indian Television screens. The show has been on air for more than 14 years and but it still manages to strike the right chord with the audience. From Akshara-Naitik's innocent romance to Naira-Kartik's passionate love, the show has explored several relationships which left the viewers amazed. Currently, the storyline revolves around Akshara (Pranali Rathod)-Abhimanyu's (Harshad Chopda) relationship and family issues.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new promo:

In this promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara and Abhimanyu decide to come together and get married for the sake of their son. They decide to give their relationship a new chance by starting it with friendship. It is seen that the Birla and Goenka families prepare for Akshara and Abhimanyu's mehendi ceremony. Amidst this, Akshara suddenly gets a call from the doctor. The doctor tells Akshara that she is pregnant. Akshara remembers her quality time spent with Abhinav and is shocked to receive this news. Do you think this news will change Akshara's decision to marry Abhimanyu? Will Abhimanyu and Birla's family accept Abhinav and Akshara's child? It will be intriguing to see what lies ahead of the story.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Abhir ki khaatir Akshara aur Abhimanyu de rahe hain apne rishtey ko doosra mauqa. Lekin ateet se judi ek khabar, kis tarah karegi unke naye rishtey par asar? Dekhiye, #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 9:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

For the uninformed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in lead roles. Harshad essays the role of Abhimanyu Birla, whereas Pranali plays Akshara Goenka in the show. Their on-screen chemistry is extremely loved and fans lovingly address them as ‘AbhiRa’. Recently, actor Jay Soni, who played the parallel lead, Abhinav, took an exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after his track ended. Jay's character Abhinav died in the show and the storyline then focused on Akshara and Abhimanyu's relationship.

