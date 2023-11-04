Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Akshara breaks down after seeing Abhimanyu and Abhir on deceased's list

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers are all set to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. With the new cast and generation leap being introduced in the show, the audience will definitely be surprised by the upcoming twists that await them. Recently, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara's sister Aroahi (Karishma Sawant) passed away and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is blamed for it. Now, in the upcoming promo, Akshara's life is going to be devasted after discovering shocking news about Abhimanyu and Abhir.

Will Abhimanyu and Abhir die in the landslide?

Just a few minutes ago, Star Plus shared a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on their social media handle. In the new promo, it is seen that Akshara reaches the hospital to find Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Abhir, who are supposedly injured in the landslide. After reaching the hospital, she is seen uncovering the face of a person who passed away in the tragic incident. However, she finds out that it is not Abhimanyu and is relieved to know it.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo here-

The nurse then informs Akshara that there is a list put up on the board with the names of people who lost their lives in the landslide. Akshara checks the first two lists and is relieved to see that Abhimanyu and Abhir's name is not on the list. However, when she checks the third list, Akshara breaks down in tears and is shattered to see Abhimanyu and Abhir's names on the list.

She then hears Abhir's voice and sees Abhir and Abhimanyu. It is then seen that Abhimanyu assures Akshara that she has been his only love. Abhimanyu and Abhir then disappear.

The caption of this promo read, " Abhimanyu aur Abhir ka naam list mein dekhkar toot gayi hain Akshara. Ab kya mod legi yeh kahani?Aur dekhiye,#YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, ki nayi kahani, iss Somvaar se, raat 9:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

More about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's leap:

After generation leap, Samridhii Shukla (Abhira), Shehzada Dhami (Armaan Poddar), Pratiksha Honmukhe (Ruhi Goenka) and Shivam Khajuria (Rohit Poddar) have been roped in to take the story forward. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new episodes featuring these four new star cast will start airing from Monday (November 6).

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Meet fourth generation of the show