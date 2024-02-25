Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track has taken the viewers by surprise as Abhira is set to make a huge sacrifice for Armaan and the Poddar family. The audiences are anticipating the upcoming twist in the show and amidst the same, makers have dropped an interesting promo of the show which reflects on the growing closeness between Armaan and Abhira.

Will Armaan and Abhira's friendship grow into love?

As per the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan and Abhira's bond is all set to strengthen. Armaan takes Abhira to a special place and asks her to make a promise. Abhira asks how can she make a promise to someone he doesn't have any relation with.

Armaan replies telling her that he only brings his special family members to the spot and writes their names on a bench. He etches Abhira's name there surprising her. Abhira promises him to be a part of his family. Just when Abhira and Armaan are set to start a new chapter of their relationship, Ruhi enters and watches the duo while they stand in dilemma.



Abhira is in a dilemma

In the previous episode, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) faced a huge challenge as Yuvraj kidnapped Armaan's mother Vidya, and asked Abhira that he would let go of her only when she agreed to marry him. As Abhira loves and respects Vidya too much, she agrees with Yuvraj's condition of marrying him. She kept the news of Yuvraj kidnapping Vidya under wraps as she was warned by him. She went through the difficult time all by herself not letting anyone know about the turmoil she was facing.

Abhira's cruel act in front of the Poddar family

Wanting to go away from the Poddar family and marrying Yuvraj was a tough decision for Abhira and she decided to create a situation so that the family wouldn't miss her. She acts drunk and insults Dadi Sa. She spoiled the earthen pot decoration and hurt Dadi Sa by stating that the family members don't love her and only listen to her because she is the head of the family. Abhira tells Dadi Sa that the family members smile in front of her but frown behind her back. Dadi Sa gets extremely angry and throws her out of the house. Abhira feels that she accomplished her mission of hurting the sentiments of the family so that it will be easier for them to move on once she leaves the family and marries Yuvraj.

Ruhi learns the truth

Ruhi happens to read the texts on Abhira's phone and understand the truth behind Abhira's drunkard act. She goes to her room and breaks down thinking about the sacrifice that she is doing just for the safety of Armaan's mother Vidya. She contemplates informing the truth of the family as it will lead her to be in the good books of the family including Armaan's. Her alter ego tells her to keep the truth to herself as the family will look into it.

Armaan refuses to believe Abhira insulting Dadi Sa

When Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) learns about Abhira's act with Dadi Sa, he refuses to believe it. He mentions that Abhira can never think of doing the same as she respects Dadi Sa a lot. However, an angry Dadi Sa asks Armaan to choose between her respect and Abhira.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 24: Abhira acts drunk; Dadi throws her out of Poddar house