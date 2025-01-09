Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Armaan blames Abhira as court declares Vidya’s fate; will their relationship suffer again?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will take an interesting turn as Vidya will be sent to jail. Viewers are eager to see how it affects Armaan and Abhira's relationship.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the chart-topping serials has kept viewers hooked with the latest storyline. Itt revolves around Abhira taking legal action against Vidya to seek justice for Abhir. The latest promo of the serial teases the drama that will unfold as thhe Poddars and Goenkas go to thhe court.
The promo begins with Manishh asking Abhira if she has decided anything. The latter replies that she will sue Vidya. Things take a turn in the courtroom as Vidya admits that she is guilty. Flashbacks of the accident play as Vidya says that the accident was a mistake, Armaan rushes to console her.
Abhira tears up as the judge announces 10 years of prison for Vidya as punishment. The latter screams and pleads with Armaan to not send her to prison. Armaan tells her that he won’t let anything happen to her, but Vidya loses consciousness. Seeing her condition, Abhira rushes witha bottle of water to help her, but Armaan tells her, “Paas maat aana, meri maa ka ye halat tumhari wajah se huyi Abhira, aab isi guilt ke sath jiyo.”
The promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is uploaded with the caption, “Ek nazuk dor se bandha hai Abhira aur Armaan ka rishta. Kya Vidya se juda adaalat ka faisla iss rishtey ko khatam kar dega? Dekhiye, #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, iss Shukravaar, raat 9:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par.”
It seems fans are enjoying the current storyline. One user commented, “Both abhira & armaan right/wrong , They both need to learn a lesson so that next time they don’t take each other for granted. They need to understand each other’s importance, which they are currently lacking. So excited for this.”
Another wrote, “Why would Abhira be in guilt!?? Abhir asked for insaaf and Abhira just delivered it. Shouldn't Vidya and the entire poddas be in guilt for destroying Abhir's life!?”
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs at 9:30 PM on StarPlus from Monday to Friday.
