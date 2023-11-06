Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Samridhii Shukla's intro scene has a connection with Akshara, Naira, Akshu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for its fourth-generation leap. In the previous episodes, Akshara gets to know about Abhimanyu and Abhir's death and she gets devastated. Akshara then delivers a baby girl and names her Abhira. Now, the introduction scene of Samridhii Shkula as Abhira is out and it has a connection with the leads of previous seasons.

The legacy of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues with rose petals showering on the lead

In the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show similarly introduces Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) as the previous leads of the show Akshara Maheshwari (Hina Khan), Naira Singhania (Shivangi Joshi) and Akshara Goenka (Pranali Rathod) were introduced.

Older Akshara played by Priti Amin is also seen in the promo. Akshara calls out Abhira's name while she is in a boat in the middle of a lake. Abhira then turns around holding a bouquet. Beauty shots of Abhira with a shower of rose petals are used, just like in the old times. Abhira rushes towards Akshara.

Have a look at the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhira and Akshara further share a conversation wherein Abhira jokes about wanting a partner in her life. Akshara gets excited to hear about the same and just then Abhira reveals that she was just joking around.

Furthermore, Abhira reveals to Akshara that she isn't interested in falling in love and getting married because she feels it is a trap. Like any other mother, Akshara wants Abhira to get married.

Previous generations of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

This is the third leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the fourth generation of families entering the same. The show started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra playing the characters of Naitik and Akshara (NaiRa) in the show.

The second generation was played by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as Naira Singhania and Kartik Goenka.

The third generation was essayed by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as Akshara Goenka and Abhimanyu Birla. The show had a strong cameo by Jay Soni as Abhinav Sharma. Abhira is Abhinav and Akshara's daughter.

