Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Will Abhimanyu forgive Akshara for hiding Abhir's truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most popular and longest-running shows airing on Indian television screens. The show stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in lead roles. Harshad essays the role of Abhimanyu Birla, whereas Pranali plays Akshara Goenka in the show. Their on-screen chemistry is extremely loved and fans lovingly address them as ‘AbhiRa’. The viewers have been immensely enthralled by the show since its commencement, be it the plot, the performances, or other aspects of the show. The makers treat the audience by sharing promos of the upcoming twist which keeps the audience hooked to the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new promo:

Star Plus shared a new promo of Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on its social media handle. In this promo, it is seen that Abhimanyu discovers Abhir's truth and realizes that Abhir is his son. He rushes to Akshara, who is all set to take Abhir to America for his treatment. Akshara tells Abhir that there is a doctor in America who will help him to heal soon. Furious Abhimanyu yells at Akshara for keeping him away from Abhir. Akshara then tells him indirectly that Abhinav has more right on Abhir as he has been there for him always. Abhimanyu gets angry with Akshara and tells her that she is no one to decide for their son's life.

The caption of this promo reads, "Abhir se jude apne rishtey ka sach jaan chuka hai Abhimanyu. Aise mein ab kya karegi Akshara? Iss #BumperApril mein dekhte rahiye, #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, 21 April se, raat 9:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here-

It will be now interesting to see whether Abhimanyu forgives Akshara for hiding the truth or not. These special episodes will air on April 21 at 9:30 pm.

Along with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, the show also stars Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in pivotal roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

