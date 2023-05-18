Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo: Will Akshara find a solution to save Abhir from Abhimanyu and Abhinav?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most popular and longest-running shows airing on Indian television screens. The show stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in lead roles. Harshad essays the role of Abhimanyu Birla, whereas Pranali plays Akshara Goenka in the show. Their on-screen chemistry is extremely loved and fans lovingly address them as ‘AbhiRa’. The viewers have been immensely enthralled by the show since its commencement, be it the plot, the performances, or other aspects of the show. The makers treat the audience by sharing promos of the upcoming twist which keeps the audience hooked to the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new promo:

Star Plus shared a new promo of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on its social media handle. In this promo, it is seen that Akshara narrates her situation while she fights for Abhir's custody against Abhimanyu. She says Abhimanyu and Abhinav are trying their best to get Abhir's custody but Abhir might suffer from it. Will Akshara save Abhir from being affected?

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Abhir ke pyaar ki khaatir, Abhinav aur Abhimanyu utha rahe hain naye qadam. Inn donon ke beech phansi Akshara apne Abhir ko kaise sambhaalegi? Agar ise nahin dekha to kya dekha! Dekhiye, #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai ka #SpecialEpisode, kal raat 9:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

It will be now interesting to see who gets Abhir's custody. These special episodes will air from May 19 at 9:30 pm.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a popular longest-running show that has successfully hooked the attention of viewers for a very long time. Be it a sudden generation leap or shocking twists, the show has a dedicated fan following who showers immense love on the show and the actors. Starring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Jay Soni, and Karishma Sawant in pivotal roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

