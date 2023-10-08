Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Will destiny separate Abhimanyu and Akshara or re-unite them?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running daily soaps and has a huge fan following. The show has been entertaining viewers since 2009 and continues to do so with its captivating storyline and introduction of unexpected twists and turns. The show has gone through lots of ups and downs but finally, things have taken a better turn. Abhimanyu and Abhir grew closer and now Akshara and Abhimanyu are getting married. In the upcoming week something is going to happen that will change Akshara's life forever.

Will Akshara and Abhimanyu reunite?

In the upcoming week, finally, the prayers of viewers have come true. Akshara and Abhimanyu are getting married again. The makers have released a promo where Akshara is all dolled up into a beautiful white lehenga and Abhimanyu matches with the bride in a white sherwani. Abhir is happy to see them together soon. Akshara is happy to start a new life with someone soon coming into this world.

Abhir hands over the mangalsutra to Abhimanyu as they depart for the ceremony. As they are about to reach, they meet with an accident. On the other hand, Akshara drops her sindoor and the photo frame of Abhir and Abhimanyu. Will they reunite? or Will destiny again part them? The coming week will be super exciting for the viewers.

Many suspect that this will be the last time Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopra will be seen on the show. For the past many weeks, rumors about the show taking a 20-year leap and new characters being introduced on the show, have got viewers to believe that Akshara and Abhimanyu's part will come to an end. The makers have not given any confirmation about the leap or Harshad Chopra's exit. The actor posted a post on his social media that got fans suspicious about the actor's leaving the show. The actress Pranali Rathore also said that she doesn't have a clue.

About the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai first aired in 2009 and back then, it starred renowned actors Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan. It was equally popular at the time when it aired. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in lead roles. Harshad essays the role of Abhimanyu Birla, whereas Pranali plays Akshara Goenka in the show. Their on-screen chemistry is extremely loved and fans lovingly address them as ‘AbhiRa’.

