Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo: Worried Abhimanyu finds solace in Akshara; Will AbhiRa reunite again?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest-running daily soaps and has a massive ardent fan following. The show has been entertaining viewers since 2009 and continues to do so with its engaging plot and by introducing unexpected twists and turns. Recently, the tragic shocking demise of Abhinav (played by Jay Soni) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has sent shockwaves in Akshara's (played by Pranali Rathod) life. During this tough time, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) stood as a strong pillar of strength for Akshara and acted as a doting father to Abhir.

Worried Abhimanyu finds solace in Akshara:

Now, the makers are all set to introduce an interesting twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The makers have now dropped a promo giving a sneak peek to the show's fans about its upcoming storyline. A few hours ago, Star Plus shared a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on its official social media handle. In this promo, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) feeling guilty as his mother was caught on fire and he couldn't do anything to rescue her. We see Abhimanyu questioning himself and blaming himself for not being a doting son.

It is then seen that Akshara (played by Pranali Rathod) consoles Abhimanyu and makes him understand that it was not his fault. Abhimanyu tells her how will he face his mother after not being able to save her and Akshara consoles him. Abhimanyu confesses to Akshara that only she understands him and his feelings and hugs Akshara. Will Abhimanyu misunderstand Akshara's friendship and instead develop feelings for her? Will fans see AbhiRa's reunion?

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Akshara ek dost ke naate Abhimanyu ki kar rahi hai madad. Lekin kya Abhimanyu iss dosti ko pyaar samjhane ki bhool karega? Dekhiye #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, kahani mein naya mod, kal se, raat 9:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

For the uninformed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in lead roles. Harshad essays the role of Abhimanyu Birla, whereas Pranali plays Akshara Goenka in the show. Their on-screen chemistry is extremely loved and fans lovingly address them as ‘AbhiRa’.

