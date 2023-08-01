Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Reunion on the cards for Akshara-Abhimanyu, see pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running dramas on television. The show premiered in the year 2008 and ended up becoming one of the most-loved shows. This popularity is reflected on the TRP charts as well. The show initially focused on the journey of Akshara and Natik played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra respectively. After a few years, Hina decided to quit the show making way for the story of Akshara and Natik’s daughter Naira played by Shivangi Joshi and her blossoming love story with Kartik played by Mohsin Khan.

The show took another generational leap with the end of Mohsin and Shivangi’s characters and the show now focuses on the journey of Kartik and Naira’s beautiful daughter Junior Akshara played by Pranali Rathod and her love story with Abhimanyu Birla played by Harshad Chopda. The audience fell in love with the fairy tale romance of Akshara- Abhimanyu and the cute chemistry between Pranali and Harshad. However, in recent episodes, the couple has separated due to misunderstandings but the good news is that Akshara- Abhimanyu will soon be back together. Let's find out more.

Akshara and Abhimanyu will reunite soon

The romantic drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has kept the audiences engaged with its twists and turns. The lead couple Akshara- Abhimanyu abbreviated as Abhira by their fans are currently separated on the show due to some misunderstandings. Abhimanyu ended up blaming Akshara for the death of his brother Neel with the former leaving the house and soon getting pregnant. Akshara ended up meeting Abhinav Sharma played by Jay Soni, a kind-hearted man who decided to support her in his difficult times and even stood by her side during the delivery of her child Abhir. Akshara decided to stay with Abhinav, giving him the name of Abhir's father and never returning to her husband Abhimanyu.

However soon Akshara crossed paths with Abhimanyu again but refused to forgive him and did not divulge anything about Abhir. Abhimanyu learns the truth about his child and decides to fight for his custody while Akshara is eager to keep Abhir with herself and Abhinav and even stand up for him against her own estranged husband. Abhimanyu wins the custody of Abhir leaving Akshara heartbroken. The Abhira Fandom started trending on social media platforms to bring back their favorite couple together and their wait is over. A source close to Pinkvilla has found some adorable pictures of Abhira with their son which indicates the reunion of the couple after a long time.

Take a look at the pics here

About the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in lead roles. In the upcoming episodes, Abhinav will die which can lead to the reunion of Akshara and Abhimanyu. The show airs every Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus.

