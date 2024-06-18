Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shruti Ulfat talks about friendly bond with ex-husband after divorce; reveals how they co-parent son

Shruti Ulfat, renowned for her performance in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, delves into the intricacies of her amicable rapport with her former spouse and their joint journey in raising their son, Ojasya. Despite encountering unforeseen challenges that led to their parting ways, they have consciously cultivated a congenial bond.

Shruti Ulfat still shares friendly relations with ex-husband

Reflecting on their shared past, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress reminisces about the beautiful moments spent with husband Alok they experienced together, both as partners and friends.

However, life's twists and turns often bring unwelcome changes, and they find themselves navigating separate paths under different roofs. Yet, their commitment to their son remains unwavering.

Shruti Ulfat effortlessly raises Ojasya along with ex-husband

In an interview with Times Entertainment, Shruti revealed that the logistics of co-parenting come effortlessly to them, with Ojasya seamlessly transitioning between his mother's abode and his father's residence, conveniently located in the neighboring building.

Their interactions revolve around discussions centered on Ojasya's welfare, where they jointly make decisions about his upbringing. This collaborative approach extends to shared experiences such as casual coffee outings and enjoying movies together, fostering a sense of familial unity despite their altered circumstances.

Advertisement

Take a look at Shruti Ulfat’s post:

Shruti Ulfat has never deprived Ojasya of bonding with his father

Crucially, Shruti emphasizes her stance on ensuring Ojasya's autonomy in maintaining a relationship with his father. There are no rigid schedules or limitations imposed on their interactions. Instead, Ojasya is encouraged to freely connect with his father whenever he desires.

Their co-parenting dynamic extends beyond local borders, with memorable trips abroad and visits to extended family members, creating lasting memories for Ojasya.

Shruti Ulfat emphasizes on father’s importance in one’s life

Shruti underscores the indispensable role of fathers in a child's life, acknowledging that both parents play pivotal roles in shaping their child's growth, perspectives, and life experiences.

Their collaborative efforts underscore a shared commitment to providing Ojasya with a nurturing environment and a balanced upbringing, where love, support, and understanding form the cornerstone of their co-parenting journey.

About Shruti Ulfat

Advertisement

Shruti Ulfat, also recognized as Shruti Panwar, is an accomplished Indian actress in both television and cinema. Her filmography includes roles in Bollywood films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Raaz, alongside appearances in popular TV serials such as Sasural Genda Phool and Nimki Vidhayak. Additionally, she has hosted the program Stree Shakti on DD National.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma feels 'grateful' for her journey as Savi; talks about upcoming IshVi track