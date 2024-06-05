Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira leaves Armaan in dilemma after her love confession

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for another captivating twist in the story. Abhira, who has been hiding her romantic feelings from Armaan for a long time, will now end up pouring her heart out in front of him. Armaan will go into a state of shock after knowing that Abhira loves him.

The drama series features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the key roles.

Abhira’s love confession confuses Armaan

The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will offer high-dose drama. Abhira, played by Samridhii Shukla, is upset as the wedding day of Armaan and Ruhi is coming near.

In a fit of anger and frustration, she professes her love to Armaan and accuses him of never reciprocating her feelings. At the same time, Abhira tells Armaan that she doesn’t expect anything in return from him and that she need not worry about her broken heart.

However, Armaan is unable to shake off the thought of Abhira. He will be deeply affected by Abhira’s love declaration. Armaan is going to be confused about whether to marry Ruhi or not. He will also think about sharing his ordeal with Ruhi.

Here’s a highlight from recent episode of the show:

Advertisement

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been gripping audiences since its premiere in 2009. Spanning over four generations, the show has managed to address certain norms still existing in society.

The current track of the daily soap revolves around Armaan aka Rohit Purohit and Ruhi aka Garvita Sadhwani’s marriage with Abhira joining in as their wedding planner.

While Armaan is in two minds on taking the plunge with Ruhi, Abhira is making efforts to not get hurt by Armaan and Ruhi’s alliance. Ruhi is extremely happy to unite with the love of her life.

In the midst of the wedding preparations, Madhav and Manish, who do not support the Poddars’ decision to get Armaan married to Ruhi, are finding ways to stop this union.

Produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director's Kut Productions, the family drama airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can be viewed at any time on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE: Samridhii Shukla REACTS to being blamed for Farman Haider-Juhi Singh Bajwa's breakup