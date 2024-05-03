Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira shocks Poddars with her grand re-entry into the house
In the upcoming twist, Abhira will be seen stunning Poddars by re-entering the house in a grand way. She further creates a stir in the family with her surprising demand. Here’s what viewers will witness next.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for another captivating turn in the story. Abhira, who was ousted from the Poddar house will enter the place again. Despite being annoyed with Abhira, Poddars will be seen celebrating her homecoming as they are left with no option.
The drama series features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the key roles of Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi respectively.
Abhira’s shocking condition on Armaan
The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be full of drama. After Abhira’s departure from the Poddar house, Madhav threatens to break all ties with the family if Abhira doesn’t return home in two days. On the other hand, Armaan also forces Abhira to leave the hostel and go with him as she is his responsibility.
On much insistence, Abhira is now going to re-join her in-laws in a palki with drums playing in the background. Poddars will not be pleased with Abhira’s arrival but they will reluctantly welcome her.
Post her entry, Abhira gets commanded to stay in the guest house for the time frame she needs to live there. However, Abhira will refuse to accept this order and will instead firmly demand to live with Armaan in his room. Abhira’s condition will stun the entire family.
It will now be interesting to see how Abhira will deal with the Poddars and how she will survive in this hostile environment. Also, Abhira’s brewing romance with Armaan will be a treat for the audience, who love their crackling chemistry.
About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered in 2009 and since its inception, the show has been consistent in its performance. It has won several accolades due to its intriguing storyline and exceptional casting. The show, which has broken myths about various important societal norms, is currently in its fourth generational leap.
Produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director's Kut Productions, the family drama airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can be viewed at any time on Disney+ Hotstar.
