Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is creating a lot of buzz these days. Viewers love to watch the cute romance between Abhira and Armaan. However, the last few episodes have left the spectators disappointed as Abhira and Armaan have separated. While the audience waits for the much-anticipated love story to finally take off, here’s an intriguing scoop on what will happen next in the show.

Armaan’s reaction to Abhira’s love confession

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Abhira, played by Samridhii, Shukla, hugging Armaan tightly. She will be crying while telling him that she cannot stay without him. As Abhira shares about being in love with Armaan, he snubs her off and decides to leave. Abhira pleads in front of Armaan to accept her love and not leave her alone. However, Armaan doesn’t listen to her and goes from there. As the scene concludes, it will be revealed that it was Abhira's dream as she is now getting more restless without Armaan by her side.

Besides this, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for some more interesting twists. On one hand, Abhira and Ruhi will soon learn about being sisters while on the other side, Rohit will make a comeback to Ruhi's life, eventually stopping her marriage with Armaan. Abhira is going to return to the Poddar house as Armaan and Ruhi's wedding planner.

Here’s the latest highlight from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s ongoing storyline

The story of the fourth generation in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around the love triangle between Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi. It began with Abhira and Armaan doing a contract marriage so as to fulfill Abhira’s mother Akshara’s dying wish. Armaan was in a relationship with Ruhi before tying the knot with Abhira. After Abhira and Armaan’s union, Ruhi gets married to Armaan’s brother, Rohit. However, he disappears soon leaving behind Ruhi. She stays in Armaan’s house and tries to rekindle her love with him.

As Abhira and Armaan finally part ways, Ruhi expresses her wish to settle down with him. Armaan’s family is now arranging for his marriage to Ruhi. He has agreed to the alliance under pressure and is yet to realize his feelings for Abhira.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered in 2009. It is touted as one of the most successful shows on Indian Television. Besides Samridhii Shukla, the drama series stars Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani in key roles of Armaan and Ruhi. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

