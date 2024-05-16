Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is creating a lot of buzz these days. Viewers love the chemistry between Abhira and Armaan. They are now curious to witness their reunion as Abhira has decided to part ways with Armaan. However, it seems like it is not happening anytime soon. In a new development, Abhira will learn about Armaan and Ruhi’s affair, which will make her resolve to go away from Armaan.

The soap opera features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi.

Abhira’s reaction to Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Armaan telling Abhira that he is set to marry Ruhi. He also says that he never wanted to hurt Abhira intentionally.

Abhira, who is taken aback by Armaan’s disclosure, composes herself and gives him a befitting reply. She calls her marriage with Armaan a deal and further claims that she never got attached to Armaan. Abhira congratulates Armaan on his wedding and even hands over her mangalsutra to him. She says that she doesn't need anyone and can take care of herself.

It will now be interesting to see if Armaan will realize his feelings for Abhira before it's too late or if he will tie the knot with Ruhi

Here’s the latest highlight from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s current storyline

The story of the fourth generation started with Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi. Abhira’s mother, Akshara sacrificed her life to save Armaan. Despite being in a relationship with Ruhi before meeting Abhira, Armaan decides to do a contract marriage with Abhira because it was Akshara’s dying wish to see them as a couple. Ruhi gets married to Armaan’s brother, Rohit. However, he disappears soon after tying the knot with Ruhi. Ruhi remains in Armaan’s house.

As Abhira and Armaan’s marriage falls apart, Ruhi rekindles her romance with Armaan and expresses her wish to settle down with him. The drama is now going to unfold Armaan and Ruhi's wedding track.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik. The show is regarded as one of the most successful offerings on Indian Television.

Presently, the drama series stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani in key roles. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

