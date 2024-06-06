Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira to meet Madhav at the hospital; will she learn about Sanjay’s misdeed

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to deliver yet another episode filled with drama. The series, which has been captivating audiences for almost one and a half decades now, will see a gripping turn in the tale.

Abhira is right now struggling to arrange for Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding whilst keeping her feelings for Armaan hidden from the Poddars. She recently made a love confession to Armaan. Now, in the coming episodes, Abhira will unveil Sanjay’s truth after meeting Madhav in the hospital.

The show features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the key roles.

Abhira visits an injured Madhav

The forthcoming installments of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Abhira once again standing up against Sanjay.

Viewers witnessed how Sanjay kept Madhav's accident hidden from the family. He did not feel the need to tell anybody about it because he wanted Armaan and Ruhi to settle down without any hurdles.

Madhav, who knows that Abhira and Armaan have not been divorced, is a barrier to Sanjay’s plan. He met with an unfortunate accident when he was confronting Sanjay on the phone and was preparing to expose him in front of Poddars.

Sanjay’s wife, Kajal is the only person in the family, who is aware of Madhav’s accident and Sanjay’s plot. However, she decides to protect her husband’s honor and remains mum about the situation.

Advertisement

Now, Abhira is going to discover about Madhav’s accident. She will meet him in the hospital and will get to know about Sanjay’s misdeeds.

It will be interesting to watch how Abhira will bring Sanjay’s real face in front of Poddars and how this will impact Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding.

Here’s a highlight from recent episode of the show:

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Spanning over four generations, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to influence society with its take on various stereotypes. It has starred big names like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Harshad Chopda.

The ongoing track of the daily soap revolves around Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage with Abhira aka Samridhii Shukla joining in as their wedding planner.

While Armaan is confused if he should marry Ruhi, Abhira is trying to keep her feelings aside and plan Armaan and Ruhi’s alliance perfectly. Madhav and Manish do not support the Poddars’ decision of Armaan and Ruhi’s union.

Advertisement

Backed by Rajan Shahi under the auspices of Director's Kut Productions, the family drama airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can be viewed at any time on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira leaves Armaan in dilemma after her love confession