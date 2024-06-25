Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira to meet with accident; Armaan will bring her to Poddar house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is keeping viewers hooked to their screens with its current track and is also receiving good ratings. The show is all set to witness another major turn in the storyline. Armaan will bring back Abhira to the Poddar mansion after she faces an unfortunate accident.

The daily soap stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in key roles.

Abhira’s re-entry to Poddar house

The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will finally unfold the much-awaited love story of Abhira and Armaan, as the latter will bring his ladylove back to his life and home. Armaan’s decision will be influenced by an incident that is going to happen with Abhira.

Abhira will go to the temple and ask God to help her forget Armaan. She wishes to move on from him. However, while returning home, she will meet with an accident. Armaan gets to know about this and quickly rushes to save her. He then makes up his mind to take Abhira to Poddar House.

Kaveri will get angry after seeing Abhira in the Poddar mansion. She disapproves of the same, but Armaan, played by Rohit Purohit will also stand firmly in front of her. He is not going to listen to her orders and will announce his final decision to keep Abhira with his family.

Meanwhile, Abhira also insists on not living at the Poddar house. However, she stops protesting after seeing Madhav’s return to the Poddar mansion.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s present track

In the previous episode of the drama series, Kaveri told Abhira about Armaan being romantically involved with Ruhi in the past. She refused to believe at first, but then Kaveri took her to Ruhi to make things more clear.

Abhira confronted Ruhi about the same. Ruhi confirmed that she and Armaan were indeed in a deep relationship, leaving Abhira shattered.

Abhira, who was all prepared to accept Armaan’s proposal, went on to reject it after learning the truth.

For the uninitiated, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can be viewed at any time on Disney+ Hotstar.

