Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan backs off from his marriage with Ruhi; decides to bring back Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for the most-awaited track in the coming episodes. The drama series, which has been reigning the ratings charts and hearts of viewers, will now see the lead pair, Abhira and Armaan’s romance finally taking flight.

Armaan, who is presently in two minds about marrying Ruhi, is going to call off his wedding. He will also stop Abhira from leaving Udaipur.

The show stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the central roles.

Armaan makes a major decision

The forthcoming installments of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Armaan firing Abhira from her job as a wedding planner for his and Ruhi’s marriage. She will find it difficult to deal with all the humiliation and insult at the hands of Poddar. She will opt to move out of Udaipur and go back to her roots.

However, after sacking Abhira, Armaan will end up breaking his wedding with Ruhi. He will admit in front of Ruhi that he has developed romantic feelings for Abhira. Ruhi will feel betrayed by this unexpected move of Armaan. She will be hurt and shocked to learn that Armaan is leaving her for Abhira.

Meanwhile, Armaan will head out to search for Abhira, who has already made up her mind to not delve into the past and move on in life. He will try his level best to welcome Abhira in his life and his home with full love and respect.

It will now be interesting to watch how Abhira will react to Armaan’s love confession.

Here’s a highlight from recent episode of the show:

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The ongoing track of the daily soap revolves around Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage with Abhira played by Samridhii Shukla joining in as their wedding planner.

Recently, Armaan has learned about Abhira’s feelings for him and has also got to know why Abhira lied about their relationship in court. All of this will now clear his confusion about uniting with Ruhi and will influence his decision to call off his wedding.

Backed by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director's Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can be viewed at any time on Disney+ Hotstar.

