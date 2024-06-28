Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan finds out about his real mother and brings her back to Poddar house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has never failed to impress the viewers with its intriguing storyline. The show is presently in its fourth generation, with the track focusing on Abhira and Armaan.

It is now moving towards an interesting twist with Armaan, who was unaware of his real mother’s whereabouts, finding her out and deciding to keep her with him in Poddar House.

The drama series stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in key roles.

Armaan to take a bold move

The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will unfold a highly intense drama for the viewers. Abhira meets a lady who tells her that the house in which she is residing belongs to someone by the name of Shivani. Abhira asks Madhav about Shivani, who initially ignores her but later reveals that Shivani is Armaan’s real mother. This shocks Abhira.

Madhav further shares that he fell in love with Shivani but Kaveri did not approve of their relationship, forcing him to leave the Poddar mansion.

After Abhira learns the truth about Armaan’s biological mother, Armaan, played by Rohit Purohit will also discover the same. He decides to find her and bring her back to the Poddar house. Kaveri and Vidya are going to oppose Armaan, as they will be upset with Shivani’s presence in the home.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s ongoing storyline

In the previous episode of the daily soap, viewers saw how Kaveri manipulated Abhira and prevented her from accepting Armaan’s love proposal. She unveiled Armaan’s past relationship with Ruhi to Abhira, leaving her disheartened and disappointed in Armaan.

However, the rejection does not break Armaan, as he remains adamant about bringing his ladylove back to his life. He keeps making efforts to win Abhira’s trust.

To make Abhira a part of Sawan celebrations, Armaan even ties a swing outside her house. He continues to imagine Abhira during the festival.

For the uninitiated, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can be viewed at any time on Disney+Hotstar.

