Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is keeping the viewers glued to their screens with its back-to-back compelling developments. The show, which is currently showcasing the Poddars gearing up for the grand wedding of Armaan and Ruhi, will now see a captivating twist in the story.

The latest turn in the track will depict Armaan played by Rohit Purohit acknowledging having feelings for Abhira amidst his wedding festivities with Ruhi.

Armaan realizes his love for Abhira

As per the present storyline, Abhira is trying to keep aside her feelings for Armaan and make arrangements for his wedding with Ruhi in the best possible way. However, in her efforts to turn Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage into a memorable experience, she is getting hurt by Armaan on multiple occasions.

After seeing Armaan’s rude behavior towards her, Abhira has accepted the fact that he doesn’t have any feelings for her and thus, has given up all hope of getting him back.

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, audiences will witness Armaan acknowledging to have developed romantic feelings for Abhira. He will ask himself why he cares for Abhira so much when she is neither his wife nor his friend anymore.

While pondering over the same, he will realize that he is actually in love with Abhira. The two will also share an intimate moment during Armaan and Ruhi’s Mehendi ceremony.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The drama series, which premiered in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra playing the protagonists, now stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani in central roles.

The story of the fourth generation is a love triangle between Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi. Armaan and Ruhi were in a relationship before the former tied the knot with Abhira out of compulsion and the latter got married to Armaan’s brother, Rohit due to familial pressure.

During the course of their contractual alliance, Abhira and Armaan develop a soft corner for each other. While Abhira admits her feelings for Armaan, he neglects the same and keeps on seeing Abhira as just a responsibility.

Abhira, who is a confident and outspoken girl, stands firmly in front of Armaan’s family, especially Kaveri Poddar for their conventional beliefs. This irks Kaveri to the level that she plans to throw Abhira out of Armaan’s life.

Furthermore, she decides to settle down Armaan with Ruhi. Abhira surprises everyone by returning to the Poddar house as Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding planner.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

