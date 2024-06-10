Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Madhav is all set to expose Sanjay as he returns to the Poddar house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will deliver highly intense drama in its coming installments. The show, which is currently revolving around Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage, is all set to see the much-awaited turn in the tale.

Madhav, who was bedridden after facing an accident, will now recover and return to the Poddar house. As he knows the truth behind Abhira and Armaan’s divorce, he will now be adamant about bringing Sanjay’s misdeeds in front of the family.

The daily soap stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the central roles.

Madhav to break Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage

The forthcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness Madhav fully regaining consciousness and making his first move to call off Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding.

Madhav had earlier found out that Armaan’s union with Ruhi was illegal as Sanjay has not succeeded in settling Abhira and Armaan’s divorce case. With the matter still pending, Armaan’s alliance with Ruhi stands null and void.

When Madhav tried to confront Sanjay on this, he faced an accident and ended up in hospital. Sanjay decided to keep Madhav’s condition a secret from the family till the time Armaan tied the knot with Ruhi.

Now that Madhav has made an entry at the correct time, it will be interesting to watch if Kaveri will spare Sanjay for his mistake.

Besides this, the show is also slowly unfolding Abhira and Armaan’s romantic track. Despite being part of all the wedding festivities, Armaan is constantly thinking about Abhira and her well-being.

He has also admitted to having developed a soft corner for her. Presently, Armaan is in a dilemma as to whether he should embrace Abhira’s love or get married to Ruhi for the sake of his family’s reputation.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The ongoing storyline of the drama series focuses on Armaan played by Rohit Purohit and Ruhi’s marriage. Abhira, who joined in to make arrangements for the duo’s wedding, has been fired from the job. She has now made up her mind to leave Udaipur forever.

Backed by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director's Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can be viewed at any time on Disney+ Hotstar.

