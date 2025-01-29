Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: RK’s mom mistakes Abhira for her daughter-in-law; will Armaan discover truth about his mother?
In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, RK's mother will mistake Abhira for her daughter-in-law. Will Armaan find out the truth about his biological mother?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently revolving around an interesting storyline– Abhira (played by Samridhii Shukla) and Arman’s (played by Rohit Purohit) divorce. Several new characters have been introduced that promise to bring interesting twists and turns. Now, recent spoiler reports suggest that Shivani, who is seen as RK’s mother will identify Abhira as her daughter-in-law.
Shivani (played by Vibhuti Thakur) is Armaan’s biological mother who was married to Madhav, but the Poddar family never accepted her. While this has been raised many times, the character of Shivani has been finally introduced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But after Armaan and Shivani got separated, it seems RK (played by Siddharth Shivpuri) has been taking care of her as his own mother.
In the upcoming days, when RK introduces Abhira to Shivani, the latter will call Abhira her daughter-in-law, giving rise to awkwardness between RK and Abhira. A few reports also suggest that Shivani will be able to reunite Armaan and Abhira.
On the other hand, Armaan will get jealous of Abhira and RK’s growing closeness. While Abhira initially didn’t like RK; once she found out about his mother and understood that he chased money for her treatment, she felt close to him.
Besides Abhira and Armaan’s divorce, the plot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has also gotten interesting with Abhira and Charu’s confession of love. The Goenka and Poddar families now know about them. It will be interesting to see how Armaan and Abhira support their respective sibling on this.
Talking about Armaan and Abhira’s divorce, Charu is representing Abhira and the court will announce its judgment after two weeks.
Talking about the serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Dhukla in lead roles. Other actors include Garvita Sadhwani and Romiit Raaj.
