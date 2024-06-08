Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi will take THIS extreme step after Armaan calls off their wedding

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to hook the viewers to screens with its new twist. Armaan, who has been confused about his union with Ruhi ever since it was announced by Kaveri, will now take a final call on it.

He will realize his love for Abhira and will go on to call off his wedding with Ruhi. However, Ruhi will stun one and all with her next step.

The drama series stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the central roles.

Ruhi tries to take her life

The coming installments of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness Armaan standing up against everyone for Abhira. He will break his marriage with Ruhi and will admit to her that he has fallen in love with her.

As Armaan expresses his feelings for Abhira and states that he cannot live without her, Ruhi gets hurt. She, who has always tried to break apart Abhira and Armaan’s relationship, will start panicking after Armaan's declaration of love for Abhira.

The thought of losing Armaan is going to haunt her to a level that she will end up faking her suicide. It will be interesting to watch if Armaan will go behind Abhira or return to Ruhi after the latter takes the extreme step of taking her own life.

Advertisement

However, audiences can still expect the beginning of Abhira and Armaan’s much-awaited romance in the coming times.

Here’s a highlight from recent episode of the show:

The previous episodes of the show showcased how Armaan fired Abhira from her job as a wedding planner as he could not tolerate her pain. He further helps her financially and gives a certain amount of money to get her resort repaired.

When Abhira questions Armaan for his care towards her, he confesses that he also feels humiliated when someone insults her.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The ongoing track of the daily soap revolves around Armaan played by Rohit Purohit and Ruhi’s marriage with Abhira joining in as their wedding planner.

Backed by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director's Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can be viewed at any time on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla calls her journey so far as 'God's divine intervention'