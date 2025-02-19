Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: THIS member of Poddar family kidnaps Charu from her wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the popular serial starring Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla, is currently keeping viewers hooked with an interesting storyline. Several plot twists have been introduced recently, and the two families– Poddars and Goenkas are now busy with Abhir and Charu's wedding. However, reports suggest a major spoiler that Charu will be kidnapped.

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai showed the Goenkas coming to the Poddar residence for the wedding. Spoilers suggest Charu will disappear before coming to the mandap. Everyone will look for her, and the Poddars will think she has run away. But in reality, she will be kidnapped.

This shocking step will be taken by none other than Sanjay Bansal, Charu's father. The serial showed that Sanajy, although initially hesitant, later came around for Abhir and Charu's wedding. It remains to be seen the motives behind his action and if Kaveri influenced him.

RK will be the first one to break the news of Charu's disappearance to the two families. Meanwhile, Armaan, who realized his mistake in pushing away Abhira, will also apologize to her for his actions. He will also praise RK in front of everyone and accept his relationship with Abhira. But Abhira will clear the misunderstanding that she is not dating RK. This will bring the two lovebirds- Armaan and Abhira together again.

Advertisement

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Rajan Shahi-produced show stars Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla in the lead roles. Other actors include Mohit Parmar, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj, among others.

Besides Charu and Abhir's wedding drama, Poddars' lives will be turned upside down as Armaan reunites with his biological mother, Shivani. Abhira will find out the truth after she follows Kaveri and reveals everything to Armaan.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!