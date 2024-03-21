Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Will Abhira and Armaan confess their love for each other?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining generations of audiences with its engaging plotline. The show has not only kept the viewers hooked to their screens with its compelling developments in the track but has also consistently managed to grab one of the top spots on the ratings chart. The family drama is currently focussing on the fourth generation- Abhira and Armaan. In the recent episodes, we saw how despite saving Kaveri aka Dadisa in the legal battle, Abhira faces rejection from her. Kaveri orders her to move out of the Poddar house. Now, audiences are in for a treat as Abhira and Armaan will soon realize their feelings for each other.

Abhira and Armaan to acknowledge their love

The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will offer some cute moments between Abhira and Armaan. Armaan will be devastated by Kaveri’s decision about not letting him and Abhira live in the house. He will be in pain. Abhira will get emotional on seeing Armaan in this condition. She will ask him to stay with his family and leave her. Armaan will not agree with Abhira. The two will try to hide their feelings for each other. But when they think about their unbearable separation, they will go on to confess their love for each other.

Armaan’s mother, Vidya will also be seen raising her voice against Kaveri. She will bash Kaveri for her decision to oust Abhira and Armaan from the house. Vidya will accuse Kaveri of behaving rudely with Armaan because he is her stepson. Soon, the entire family will stand with Vidya and Kaveri will be forced to change her decision.

Take a look at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s recent promo:

In the recent episodes of the show, we saw Abhira fighting the case against Kaveri. But upon realizing that Kaveri is innocent, she collects evidence and presents it before the court, proving Kaveri guilt-free.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is constantly delivering high-voltage drama with Armaan, Abhira, and Ruhi in focus. The show which featured Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla, and Pratiksha Honmukhe in lead roles recently underwent a major change in its casting. Shehzada aka Armaan and Pratiksha aka Ruhi were terminated from the show due to their unprofessional behavior. Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have joined the show as the new Armaan and Ruhi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

