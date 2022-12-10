Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi dating Balika Vadhu 2 actor Randeep Rai?

Television actress Shivangi Joshi has been in the industry for the past several years. However, it was after her character, Naira in the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that she gained mammoth popularity. After her track with Mohsin Khan (Naitik) came to an end, Shivangi was then finalised as the lead actress for the iconic socio-drama series, Balika Vadhu's second season. She was paired with Randeep Rai for Balika Vadhu 2. The series did not match the hype created by the first season, and Balika Vadhu 2 was moved to the channel's digital section. Shivangi and Randeep hit the gym together

Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai's onscreen chemistry was appreciated by the audience and that led to rumours of them being a thing in the real world. Whenever asked this question, the duo rebuked this news and maintained the 'good friends' stance. However, an ETimes report claims that Shivangi and Randeep are indeed in a relationship. The news piece further states that the two were cordial during their shoot, and it was only after their show wrapped up that they developed a fondness for each other. Reportedly, they have been dating each other for the past three months and are going strong. To add to it, Randeep and Shivangi also manage to spend more time going to the gym together and are often seen at each other's buildings too.

Shivangi and Randeep rubbished the dating report However, Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai have quashed this news and told the same publication that this news is untrue and they have no idea where has it germinated from. Randeep said that he has very few friends and Shivangi is one of them. About their professional stint Shivangi Joshi was last seen on the television screen in the adventurous reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 by Rohit Shetty. She has been doing music videos. Randeep became a popular face with his show, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai with Ashi Singh. He was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2.

