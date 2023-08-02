Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: This twist will leave everyone baffled; any guesses?

The romantic drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows in the Indian Television Industry. The show has been successfully running for years, a fact reflected in its blockbuster ratings on the top charts. Initially, the show focused on the story of Akshara and Natik, portrayed by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. Later, it took a generational leap and shifted its focus to the lives of Akshara and Natik’s daughter, Naira, played by Shivangi Joshi, and her love story with Kartik, portrayed by Mohsin Khan. Following this leap, the original leads left the show.

After several years, Kartik and Naira’s love story concluded, and the show took another generational leap, paving the way for the story of Kartik and Naira’s daughter, Junior Akshara, played by Pranali Rathod. The current storyline centers around the passionate love story of Akshara and Abhimanyu, portrayed by the handsome hunk Harshad Chopda. While the audience is eagerly awaiting the reunion of Akshara and Abhimanyu, interesting news is circulating that Akshara will become pregnant with Abhinav’s child.

Akshara will get pregnant with Abhinav’s child

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been capturing everyone's attention with its interesting twists and turns. The show consistently trends on social media platforms for various reasons. In recent episodes, the lead couple, Akshara and Abhimanyu, fondly called "Abhira" by their fans, has separated due to misunderstandings. While fans were recently given a glimmer of hope for the couple’s reunion, a source close to the show reveals that Akshara will become pregnant with Abhinav’s child post the latter's death. Although Akshara has already been seen developing respect and feelings for Abhinav, this twist was certainly unexpected.

Take a look at the new promo of the show

For the unversed, Abhimanyu and his family had kicked out Akshara blaming her for the death of the former’s younger brother Neil. Following this Akshara got pregnant and met Abhinav Sharma played by Jay Soni who decided to support her in her difficult times. Soon, Akshara gave birth to her child Abhir and gave fatherly rights to Abhinav. Akshara refused to return to Abhimanyu while the latter decided to fight for the rights of his child eventually winning the custody battle. Despite all of this Akshara decided to stay with Abhinav and in the upcoming episodes, Abhinav’s character will die leading to Akshara- Abhimanyu's reunion.

About the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai currently stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda. Apart from this, it also includes Karishma Sawant, Ami Trivedi and Karan Godhwani in pivotal roles. The show airs every Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus.

