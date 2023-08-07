Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Anupamaa's unexpected twists will leave you speechless

Popular TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have captivated viewers' hearts with their enthralling storylines. With a perfect blend of shocking twists and generation leaps, these shows have successfully kept their fans entertained for a considerable time. Brace yourself for the upcoming jaw-dropping twists in these beloved shows that guarantee to keep you hooked and at the edge of your seat. Stay tuned for the thrilling revelations that lie ahead!

Check out the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

For over a decade, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline. The show's numerous generation leaps and shocking twists have kept viewers hooked throughout the years. In the current plot, everyone is busy preparing for Abhinav's birthday celebration. As the story unfolds, we witness Abhimanyu deeply concerned about Abhir's happiness, while Abhinav (Jay Soni) feels uneasy, sensing something might happen to him. Meanwhile, Akshara and Abhinav share a heartwarming moment as they get ready for the celebrations.

According to the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the viewers will be shocked as their favorite character Abhinav (Jay Soni) will die. The upcoming episodes will reveal a tragic misunderstanding where Manish wrongly suspects Abhimanyu of pushing Abhinav off a cliff. However, Abhimanyu clarifies to Akshara that he was trying to save Abhinav, but unfortunately, his grip slipped. In the midst of this turmoil, Akshara discovers that she is pregnant with Abhinav's child, bringing both happiness and sorrow to her heart.

Amidst the confusion and sorrow, Abhimanyu and Akshara decide to come together to raise the child and Abhir. Speculations suggest that the show might witness a short leap, adding more intrigue to the plot. It will be interesting to see if Akshara and Abhimanyu's bond survives through this or not.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here:

Check out the upcoming twist in Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa continue to entertain the audience with their engaging twists and turns. In the latest track of Anupamaa, it was seen that Ankush's son Romil's arrival has caused trouble in Ankush and Barkha's relationship. Barkha becomes very upset and shares her feelings with Anupamaa. Anupamaa tries to convince Barkha to accept Romil, but Barkha refuses to do so. On another side of the story, Malti Devi surprises Samar and Dimpy with a new, fancy car as a gift. However, Vanraj and Paritosh accuse Dimpy once again, but this time, Samar stands up for his wife.

Speaking about the upcoming twist in Anupamaa, we see that Vanraj has finally decided to accept Kavya's child because of his family's happiness. On the other side, Malti Devi had returned again to ruin Anupmaa's happiness. Meanwhile, Malti Devi returns to cause trouble for Anupamaa's happiness. She meets Choti Anu and tries to provoke her against Anupamaa. But it seems like Anupamaa won't tolerate any harm coming to her children. She stands up to Malti Devi and teaches her a lesson. Anupamaa apologizes to her Guru, Natraj, as she is now ready to confront Malti Devi as a mother protecting her children, not just as a disciple.

Advertisement

Watch Anupamaa's Promo here-

Check out the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh, is successfully entertaining the viewers with its engaging plot. The show recently witnessed a generation leap but despite this, it has been doing well on TRP charts. Speaking about the ongoing plot, Ishaan gets upset with Isha, and Yashwant Rao warns Shantanu to divorce Ishaa. Later, Savi manages to secure admission at Bhosale Institute. However, when she goes to her classroom, some older students start bullying her. To make things worse, Ishaan's sisters lock Savi in a room.

Speaking about the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it will be seen that Harini's in-laws will insult and kick Savi out of their house. Devastated, Savi will cry and reminisce about her parents, making a promise to herself that she will solve all the family's issues soon. She will inquire Ishaan about the reason for his hatred towards Ishaa. Ishaan will reveal that Ishaa is his mother, but she left him because of her career. Determined to help, Savi decides to do something for Ishaa and plans to reunite her with her son Ishaan.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo here-

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more such updates about your favorite shows!

ALSO READ: Anupamaa August 7 episode shows Dimpy and Samar proudly sharing their success in front of Shah family