Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: THESE upcoming twists will make your jaws drop

Indian TV shows have a special way of keeping us entertained with their interesting stories and unexpected surprises. Over the years, there have been lots of fictional and real-life shows that caught our attention because of their exciting plots. As times have changed, what people want to watch on TV has also changed. Currently, popular shows such as Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been ruling the TRP charts and even the hearts of the audience. Thus we bring you a list of surprising twists that will take place in the popular shows that you like.

Check out the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda has hooked the attention of the viewers for a long time. The current storyline of the show revolves around Abhinav's tragic death. It was seen that Abhimanyu was blamed for Abhinav's death however, Akshara discovers the truth and saves Abhimanyu from going to jail. With Abhinav's death, Jay Soni who played Abhinav, took an exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

As per an upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will be shown that Abhir is not ready to accept Abhinav's death. He believes that Abhimanyu is responsible for Abhinav's demise, and Akshara is supporting him. It is observed that Abhir has been silent ever since he lost his father. He has also started being quite aggressive and does not speak to anyone. It will be seen that Abhir just wants his father and is doing all that Abhinav used to do with him. He is not ready to listen. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Akshara and Abhimanyu noticing this change in Abhir and taking him to the doctor. They will come to know that Abhir is going through a mental condition after losing Abhinav.

Check out the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is another show that has been successfully entertaining the audience and has hooked their attention ever since it premiered. After Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh's exit, the show now stars Shakti Aroroa, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh in pivotal roles. Speaking about the current plot, the show revolves around Savi fighting for justice against Bhosale Institute management and with Ishaan's help she finally gets justice.

According to the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it will be seen that Ishaan is also really disturbed to see Ishaa's concern for Savi, and he calls Ishaa and informs her that her 'daughter' Savi is fine. It will be seen that Savi calls Ishaa and informs her that she knows the truth about her and Ishaan's relationship. She asks Ishaa about her past, but Ishaa cannot tell anything to Savi. Later on, Savi tells herself that she will do something for Ishaan and her Ishaa Mam; she will solve every misunderstanding between them. On the other side, we see Yashwant Rao and Ishaan get ready for the welcome of the inspection in charge. It will be very interesting as the inspector in charge is none other than Mrs Ishaa Bhosle. Yashwant Rao and Akka Saheb will be seen talking very politely with Ishaa as she is the inspector in charge.

Check out the upcoming twist in Anupamaa:

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna has been one of the top-rated and most-loved shows on Indian Television screens. Currently, the storyline of Anupamaa revolves around Kavya hiding the truth about being pregnant with Aniruddh's child and Anupamaa discovering Adhik's violent behaviour towards her daughter Pakhi. On the other hand, Smaar and Dimpy also live separately in the Shah house and Dimpy is at loggerheads with the Shah family. It is also seen that Vanraj is not on talking terms with Kavya as he knows the truth about Kavya's pregnancy.

According to the upcoming twist in Anupamaa, it will be seen that Vanraj and Kavya will talk it out and decide to get separated from each other. However, Kavya will approach Anupamaa to save her relationship. Anupamaa will play an important role in saving Vanraj and Kavya’s life. However, it will also be seen that Anupama will get a panic attack thinking about Pakhi being the victim of domestic violence. Vanraj realises his own mistake of mistreating Anupama when she was his wife. Samar and Paritosh ask Vanraj to get Pakhi back home and that they can't trust Adhik anymore. At the Kapadia mansion, Anupama fumes with anger over the entire domestic violence issue and almost faints. Anupama shares her fear with Anuj.

While the Shah family discusses the issue of domestic violence, Dimpy opines that it must be the fault of Pakhi as Adhik is not like that. She then heaps praise on Adhik and badmouths Pakhi and calls her 'badtameez and arrogant'. Later Baa asks Dimpy to clean her side of the house as they have done theirs but she is lazy and doesn't want to work but realises that she has no other choice.

