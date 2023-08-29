Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's game-changing twists will leave you speechless

Indian TV daily soaps have captivated audiences for decades with their intriguing storyline, interesting characters, and emotional storytelling. Be it larger-than-life weddings or grand celebrations of occasions, the shows have often struck the right cord with the viewers and continue to do so. The Indian TV daily soaps shows are often centred on family dynamics, love, and drama that resonate with viewers across generations. Currently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and a few others are ruling the TRP chart and even the hearts of the masses with its engaging plot. These shows have a massive number of viewers who eagerly await to know every detail. Thus we bring a compilation of unexpected turns set to unfold in your favorite popular shows.

Check out the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

For over a decade, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has held its audience in thrall with its captivating storyline. Despite cast changes and generational leaps, the show has consistently secured a spot in the top 5 on the TRP charts. Featuring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, the current plot revolves around Akshara and Abhimanyu organizing a football match to uplift Abhir's spirits. Following Abhinav's passing, Abhir has battled depression which prompted the Goneka and Birla families to unite and make efforts to bring back his smile.

In the upcoming twist of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, there's a moment where Akshara expresses gratitude to Abhimanyu. She noticed that Abhimanyu pretended to get hurt during a fall, allowing Abhir to join his mother's team and help them win. Meanwhile, Abhir's doctor shares positive news about his progress, advising the family to continue their efforts to keep him happy. Later, Akshara reads Abhinav's diary, which makes her emotional, but Abhimanyu supports her. Meanwhile, Abhir wets his bed while sleeping and he gets very scared and tries to hide it but Abhimanyu notices what happened and makes him understand that this is natural and nothing to worry about.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here:

Check out the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh, is a much-loved show on Indian TV. Its captivating twists have kept viewers engaged. In the current storyline, Ishaan's mom Isha arrives at Bhosale Institute as an inspector. She's investigating the college's employee list. Meanwhile, Savi has beautifully decorated the college for Ganesh Chaturthi, and Isha appreciates her effort. However, the Bhosale family is concerned about Isha's return, fearing she might discover their illegal actions and practices.

In the upcoming twist of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, there's a lot going on. Savi's brother Vinayak opposes her, and her ex-in-laws plan something bad against Ishaa out of revenge. Meanwhile, there's a Ganesh festival at the college, and everyone gets dressed up and attends. However, trouble brews as Durva continues to provoke Aayush, leading them to plot against Savi's preparations. Suddenly, a fire starts, and Ishaan and Savi work together to control it. They save each other from slipping. A misunderstanding arises between Ishaan and Savi, with Ishaan wrongly blaming her for the college mishaps. Also, there's a moment where goons appear, and Savi mistakenly thinks they're after Ishaan. However, these goons come for Isha. Savi then steps in to protect her Isha ma'am.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here:

Check out the upcoming twist in Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupaa has been one of the top-rated and most-loved shows on Indian Television screens. With its engaging plot and surprising twists, the show has captured a huge audience. Currently, the story revolves around Pakhi, who's facing domestic issues but isn't confronting Adhik due to his manipulation. Romil, Anupamaa, and others urge Pakhi to take a stand, but she remains firm in her decision. Meanwhile, Kavya ends up in the hospital after a fall at the Shah house. Baa scolds Dimpy for Kavya's condition, but this time, everyone supports Dimpy since they understand it was accidental. In the hospital, Vanraj comforts Kavya and mentions the baby as "his baby" during their conversation.

In an upcoming twist on Anupamaa, Kavya returns home, and Dimpy wants to meet her. However, Baa strongly opposes this. This time, Dimpy feels genuinely sorry and pleads to Baa for a chance to meet Kavya. Anupamaa, Anuj, and the entire family stand by Dimpy's side in this matter. Anupamaa decides to investigate Guru Maa and rushes to the temple where she previously encountered her. Reportedly, Anupamaa brings Malti Devi to her house and looks after her.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here:

