Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira and Armaan start new life with Shivani; here's WHY latter gets upset; PROMO

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, has kept audiences on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns. At present, the plot of the show revolves around Armaan and Abhira's troubled life after Shivani's entry. As Armaan and Abhira have learned the truth about Kaveri and Vidya's conspiracy, the former has decided to stay away from the Poddars. This comes after Vidya tries to push Armaan away from Shivani.

Star Plus dropped a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on their official page. In this promo, Armaan and Abhira move to their new house with Shivani. In their new house, they struggle to have basic amenities and suffer a financial crunch, but Abhira offers help. Armaan tries to do odd jobs and is frustrated as he is unable to bear the expenses of Abhira and Shivani. Seeing Armaan's frustration, Abhira gets upset.

The caption of this promo read, "Ummeed aur kaanto se bhara hai Abhira aur Armaan ka naya safar. Aise mein kya iska asar padega inke rishtey par?"

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here-

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan learns how his mother, Vidya, purposely kept him away from his real mother, Shivani. Kaveri informs him that she deliberately pushed Shivani away from their family as she was not aware of Shivani's family background. Vidya confesses paying money to the ashram where Shivani was living.

Armaan is devastated to learn the truth about his mother. He then decides to leave Poddar's house with Shivani. Kaveri warns him that if he leaves the house, he will have to sacrifice his property and job. Armaan agrees to sacrifice everything and leaves the house with Abhira and Shivani.

