Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming twists in Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s show that'll astound you

One of the longest-running daily shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has its own separate fan base. The show has been entertaining viewers for the past 14 years now. The show has experienced many highs and lows, but things have finally improved. As Abhimanyu and Abhir got to know one another better, and now as Abhimanyu decided to get married to Akshara. The upcoming episodes with the twists shall bring about a change that will forever alter Akshara's life.

Will Abhimanyu be able to survive?

In upcoming episodes, Abhimanyu and Abhir are in a severe car accident while heading to Abhimanyu's wedding with Akshara. If they don't survive, Akshara will find herself alone, pregnant, and facing lots of legal issues, including the paternity of her unborn child.

Whereas, Manjiri is against the decisions made by Abimanyu to marry Akshara

Her strong opposition could lead her to take concrete steps to prevent the wedding, such as consulting legal experts or influencing other family members to side with her.

On the other hand, Akshara is carrying Abhinav's child, but Abhimanyu is willing to marry her and be the child's father. Due to Manjiri's disapproval, Akshara is caught between her love for Abhimanyu and the need to keep her family united.

Kairav decides to give Muskaan a chance

Kairav lays it out clearly for Muskaan: their marriage's future hinges on the smooth execution of Akshara and Abhimanyu's wedding. If Muskaan fails to ensure this, not only could their marriage end, but Kairav's relationship with his family, especially Akshara, could also suffer.

Muskaan in one moment tries to stop Akshara's wedding, and the next, she's claiming rights to Akshara's unborn child. Her unpredictable behavior could lead to family strife and even legal battles over who gets custody of the child.

With that Aarohi takes a significant step by deciding to care for Ruhi, Akshara's child. Driven by guilt for her past actions, Aarohi sees this as her chance to mend fences with her sister and reintegrate into the family.

