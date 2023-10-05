Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Abhimanyu's accident pave way for Harshad Chopda's exit? Report

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining the fans for a long time now. The current track of the show revolves around Akshara and Abhimanyu coming together for the sake of Abhir. Post Abhinav's death, Abhir has been missing the father figure in his life and thus Abhimanyu and Akshara have decided to tie the knot. As per a new promo, Akshara's pregnancy with her late husband Abhinav will soon be revealed, changing most of the dynamics. There have been a lot of speculations about the upcoming track of the show. Reports have it that the show will soon head for yet another generational leap post which the existing leads Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod might exit. Now, a report suggests a new twist leading to Chopda's exit from the show.

Abhimanyu's accident might pave the way for Harshad Chopda's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

As per a report in India Forums, Harshad Chopda's character Abhimanyu is all set to mark his exit from the show. The report suggests that along with Harshad Chopda the child artist who plays Abhir will also exit the show. Abhimanyu and Abhir are speculated to meet with a fatal car accident paving the way for their exits from the show while the show heads towards yet another generational leap.

Have a look at Harshad Chopda's recent post on Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai previous generations

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started off with Karan Mehra and Hina Khan playing the lead roles of Naitik and Akshara respectively. The show was loved by many and the actors gained immense popularity because of the show. Hina Khan exited the show mid-way and so did Karan Mehra. The second generation was helmed by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who played the characters of Kartik and Naira. They got a lot of love and the duo became the crowd's favorite. Moving on, the makers introduced Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as the third generation of actors to take the legacy of the show forward. It will be exciting to see the set of actors who'd come on board to play the faces of the next generation.